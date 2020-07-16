87-year-old man charged with murder after neighbor found dead

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Karla Essick, 54, died at the scene of the shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 87-year-old man is facing a murder charge after police said he shot his neighbor which led to her death.

Winston-Salem police responded to Cool Springs Road in response to the shooting after receiving a report of gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, officers found Karla Essick, 54, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Forsyth County Emergency Services responded but upon arrival, Essick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Essick was shot by a neighbor, Hermon Aycoth. He remained at the scene and waited for the police to arrive, and was taken into custody without incident according to authorities.

Aycoth is charged with murder and is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond allowed.