Mechanic accused of stealing from 89-year-old in Alamance Co., deputies say

In a months-long operation, Alamance County deputies were able to catch a suspect connected to stealing more than $6,580 from an 89-year-old.

ALAMANCE, N.C. — In a nearly two-month-long investigation, deputies were able to arrest a man Thursday accused of stealing more than $6,000 from an 89-year-old in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Mertice Eastwood was hired to come to the victim's home for car repairs. During an investigation launched on July 29, detectives said they found numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals after reviewing a bank statement.

After grabbing camera footage from the ATM, Alamance County deputies were able to find the suspect connected to the unauthorized withdrawals.

Eastwood is accused of stealing $6,580 from the 89-year-old's bank account, according to deputies.

Alamance County deputies said they found Eastwood and took him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

