GRAHAM, N.C. — Deputies say an Alamance County man faces charges of child abuse after a 9-year-old girl ingested amphetamines.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says deputies got a call from the hospital about a child under the influence of an unknown substance.

The investigation led to the search of a home in Graham, where John Benjamin Wolverton III was arrested and charged for sell or deliver a controlled substance to a minor less than 13 and misdemeanor child abuse.

Deputies say they also found a gun in the home, and because of Wolverton's convicted felon status, he was also charged with possession of a firearm by felon.

Wolverton was placed in jail under a $100,000 bond. The sheriff's office says additional charges are possible.

