Argument leads to 9-year-old being shot inside car in Winston-Salem

According to police, two adults were arguing when shots rang out.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 9-year-old was shot while sitting in a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Northcliffe Dr. for reports that a child had been shot. According to Winston-Salem police, the child was found in the 200 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Police said the child was with an adult inside a vehicle when two adults got into an argument. The adult and child were trying to leave when they heard several gunshots and the child was hit. Lt. Dorn said it's believed that the adult and child tried to get away and crashed at North Point Boulevard and Northcliffe Drive.

The adult got the attention of a police officer who was investigating another incident in the 2000 block of Northcliffe Dr.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Police said the child was responsive.

The shooting remains under investigation.