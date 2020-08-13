9-year-old shot while sitting in a car in Winston-Salem: Police

According to police, the shooting happened on Clayton Street at Forest Hill Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 9-year-old was shot while sitting in a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

According to Winston-Salem police, the shooting happened on Clayton Street at Forest Hill Avenue.

The child who was shot in the shooting was said to be responsive and is going to be ok, police said.

Lt. Dorn said it's believed that the victims in the shooting tried to get away from the scene, then got into a car accident at North Point Blvd. and Northcliffe Drive.