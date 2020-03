YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 9-year-old South Carolina girl who was reported missing by her grandmother was found safe Tuesday morning, deputies announced.

Skylar Govan was last seen around midnight but her grandmother said she was missing at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The York County Sheriff's Office announced she was found safe a little after 10:30 Tuesday morning.

