FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop led to them discovering 90 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies say they pulled over 34-year-old Rodney Levon Dudley on November 12 for traffic violations. As they were interviewing him, a K9 officer alerted deputies to the 90 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle. Deputies also found over $500 in cash.

Dudley was arrested and charged with multiple Marijuana-related crimes including Felony Trafficking Marijuana by Possession.

He's being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $300,000 secured bond.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

He's expected in court on December 6th, 2019

