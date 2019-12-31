CONCORD, N.C. — A 911 call was just released in the deadly shooting at Concord Mills Saturday evening.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and two people were transported after the shooting in the parking lot of Dave & Buster's at Concord Mills Mall. All three victims are 16 or younger.

NBC Charlotte obtained the 911 call from what seems to be the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office. The man on the line said someone called them but immediately hung up. On the phone to dispatch he said he believed the call was in reference to 'a fight.'

Police confirmed the victim as 13-year-old Aveanna Propst. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her teacher told WCNC that Propst was an 8th grader at A.C.E. Academy public charter school.

A statement from her school said, in part:



"Aveanna was scheduled to graduate from our school this year and this is devastating to all of us. She was a popular girl in the school and the news spread quickly among our school family. She's a baby, she's 13-years-old. This is hard to process, accept, or even understand. We support our families in and out of school and anytime one of our children suffer, we all suffer. We will support Aveanna's family for as long as it takes to get through these painful, unimaginable times."

Cabarrus County officials confirmed that in addition to the girl's death, two boys were transported to CMC Main in stable condition. Both are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. One boy is 16 and one is 15. Concord Police Chief Gary J. Gacek said in a tweet that the two "are lucky to be alive!"

It's not known if they were together. Concord Police said the victims were "possibly in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police don't currently believe the 13-year-old girl was the intended target.

Concord Police first responded to reports of a fight outside the entrance of Dave & Buster's. As officers were responding, they received reports of gunfire.

Concord PD

Police obtained security footage that shows a person wearing a red and white checkered hoodie. Officials said that person was seen shortly before the shooting in the Concord Mills parking lot with a gun.