911 calls released after Burlington Walmart shopper attacked by woman with bat

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department released 911 calls Tuesday after a trip to a Burlington Walmart took an odd turn.

Nearly half a dozen people called 911 from the Walmart on Garden Road after a woman was attacked with a metal baseball bat and beaten until she was bloody.

You could hear the sense of urgency that came from one caller as she described what she saw unfold right before her eyes.

“She’s bleeding badly, she got hit in the back of the head,” the caller said.

A concerned Walmart employee could be heard calling 911 to report the incident.

“I’ve got a customer in here with a baseball bat that’s assaulting another customer,” the employee said.

The last caller, shaken, explained what she saw take place.

“I don’t know if (the attacker) knew this woman, but she hit her with the bat and she’s bleeding really bad,” the caller said.

In the 911 calls, you could hear multiple calls coming in at the same time from people who witnessed it all take place.

The incident happened Sunday while the woman was shopping.

Witnesses said other shoppers and employees rushed to stop the victim’s bleeding.

Police arrested 31-year-old Candice Coles and charged her with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to Burlington police, Coles was asked to leave by an employee moments before the attack.

Police said after being asked to leave, she then grabbed two bats and attacked the woman with one of them.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Coles was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Police are still investigating why she went on the attack with a baseball bat.

WFMY News 2 obtained the series of 911 calls.

WARNING: 911 calls and details listed below could be disturbing

Dispatcher: What’s happening?

Male Caller: I guess a lady attacked someone with a bat.

Male Caller: I’m trying to get details right now. She was swinging the baseball bat at a customer. One of the customers is bleeding so they called an ambulance as well.

Dispatcher: What’s going on?

Female Caller 1: I guess there was person that was hitting people with a baseball bat, someone is injured, I’m going to see them right now.

Female Caller 1: We have the bat here. I believe the person ran but we do need an ambulance and we do need the police here.

Female Caller 1: She’s the woman who got hit in the head. She’s bleeding very badly.

Dispatcher: She’s bleeding?

Female Caller 1: She’s bleeding badly she got hit in the back of the head.

Female Caller 1: Some lady just went through and hit somebody with a baseball bat.

Dispatcher: What’s going on?

Female Caller 2: I’ve got a customer in here with a baseball bat that’s assaulting another customer.

Female Caller 3: I don’t know if (Coles) she knew this woman but she hit her with the bat and she’s bleeding really bad.

