911 calls released after man found dead with gunshot wounds inside burning car on I-40

Greensboro police said they have identified 35-year-old Dedrick Lee Wooding as the person found dead in a burning vehicle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Newly released 911 calls give a glimpse of what someone witnessed after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Greensboro. WFMY News 2 transcribed a portion of those calls, which some may find graphic.

In one 911 call, the caller said, "He's unconscious inside the car, and his car is on fire. They can't get him to wake up. We don't want to pull him out because we don't know if he's hurt."

911 Operator: The person that's unconscious, are they breathing right now?

Caller: "We can't really see. It's smoked out. We just see him lying across the front part of the car, and we see blood."

Shortly after, you hear the caller yell, "BACK UP, back up from the car," after stating the fire went back up into the car. Then, you hear the operator telling them to keep their distance from the car.

In another 911 call, a caller said, "It's a car in the middle of the highway on fire, and I think the owner of the car is having a hard time getting out of the car. The fire is starting to spread. It's people pulling over trying to help this person, but they don't need to go nowhere near that fire."

Friday, August, 4th

Around 4:32 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a vehicle crash in the area of exit 216 on I-40 westbound.

When emergency crews arrived, police said they found a car on fire in the center lane with a person unconscious inside. After firefighters put out the fire, police said they noticed the vehicle was hit with gunfire.

Investigators said the person was dead upon arrival.

Officers said they have since identified 35-year-old Dedrick Lee Wooding as the person found dead inside the vehicle. A second vehicle was found on the scene with damage from the initial crash.

Wooding was found with some gunshot wounds, but the cause of his death is not determined yet, according to police.

Officers said they closed I-40 W for several hours while Homicide Detectives, Crash Reconstruction Investigators, and Forensic Investigators assisted with the investigation.

