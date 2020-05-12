911 calls released after man shot to death near Mrs. Winner’s in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the shooting happened a little before 7 p.m. outside the Mrs. Winner’s on Summit Avenue.

One woman who claims she saw the shooting take place right before her eyes frantically called 911 to report the incident.

“Oh my God, help me. Oh my God, help me,” the woman said. “They just shot this (man). They just killed him. Oh my God. Help me God.”

The dispatcher asked the woman if she had been hit by a car and what happened.

“Oh my God, I can’t move,” the woman said. “They're in the car now dead. Oh Jesus. They just pulled off. I’m scared, seriously, I’m scared to move.”

One man said he heard the entire incident take place.

“I heard like three or four (gunshots). I had some music playing and I turned around,” he said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard something.”

You could hear the sense of urgency from one woman who was inside the restaurant during the shooting.

“We’re here now. We’re all inside,” the woman said.

You could overhear her speaking to people in the background.

“I need you all to calm down,” she said.

The woman explained what she saw during Thursday night’s shooting.

“It hasn’t even been two minutes ago,” she said in response to the 911 dispatcher.

The woman said only one person had been hurt.

Investigators said 23-year-old Tiyon Amari Gibson from Greensboro died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

WARNING: 911 calls and details listed below could be disturbing

Dispatcher: Guilford Metro 911, what’s the address of your emergency?

Male Caller: The address is…it happened at the Mrs. Winner’s on Summit.

Dispatcher: Tell me exactly what happened.

Male Caller: I just heard some gunshots.

Dispatcher: How many were there?

Male Caller: I heard like three or four (gunshots). I had some music playing and I turned around.

Dispatcher: Did you see or hear anything else?

Male Caller: No, I didn’t see anything. I just heard something.

Dispatcher: I am getting that information. Are you or anyone else in danger now?

Male Caller: We have the doors locked.

Dispatcher: Does anyone need medical attention?

Male Caller: We don’t know, we don’t know.

Dispatcher: Okay, do not disturb anything at the scene. Do not approach the person’s vehicle or building. An officer will be dispatched as soon as possible. Do you want to speak with an officer?

Male Caller: No, that’s okay.

Dispatcher: Call us back immediately if anything changes or you have any further information. We do have officers in route, okay?

Male Caller: Okay, thank you.

Dispatcher: Guilford Metro 911, what’s the address of your emergency?

Female Caller 1: Oh my God, help me. Oh my God, help me. Oh my God, help me.

Dispatcher: Where is the address where I can send you help?

Female Caller 1: Bojangles on Summit. They just shot this (man). They just killed him. Oh my God. Help me God.

Dispatcher: Did you get hit by a car? What happened?

Female Caller 1: Oh my God, I can’t move.

Dispatcher: Why can’t you move?

Female Caller 1: They just got out the car, they just shot him.

Dispatcher: I’m getting some help. Hold on one second. Ma’am are you hurt? Is the person who did this still there?

Female Caller 1: No

Dispatcher: What did they look like, did you see them?

Female Caller 1: Oh my God. They killed him.

Dispatcher: Where are the boys now?

Female Caller 1: They're in the car now dead. Oh Jesus. They just pulled off. I’m scared, seriously, I’m scared to move.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, where are you?

Female Caller 1: I’m in my car.

Dispatcher: I need you to keep yourself low and hidden in case the person is still there.

Dispatcher: Take some breaths. You’re doing a good job.

Dispatcher: Guilford Metro 911, what’s the address of your emergency?

Female Caller 2: There has been a shooting in the parking lot.

Dispatcher: Do you have any victims? Did someone get shot?

Female Caller 2: Listen, we just heard it, we’re on the inside. I’m not sure if someone is out there or not.

Dispatcher: You heard shots? Or do you think someone has been shot?

Female Caller 2: Yes, they said he got shot.

Dispatcher: Do we know how many people have been hurt?

Female Caller 2: Just one. One (man).

Dispatcher: When did it happen ma’am?

Female Caller 2: Just now. It hasn’t even been two minutes ago.

Dispatcher: Do you have a suspect? Do you have a vehicle description?

Female Caller 2: No, we don’t.

Dispatcher: They have no idea who did it?

Female Caller 2: No.

Dispatcher: How many suspects were involved?

Female Caller 2: (Speaking to people at restaurant) How many people do you all think were in there?

Dispatcher: Any description of any people in the car and which way it was headed?

Female Caller 2: (Still, speaking to people at restaurant) Which way did the car go? Did it go up Summit Avenue?

Dispatcher: Any idea about people who were in the car?

Female Caller 2: No, I’m not sure. They went out the back way, down Sullivan Street, towards A&T.

Dispatcher: I need to get a weapon description. Any idea on what the weapons looked like?

Female Caller 2: Not sure.

Dispatcher: Are you at that location now? Mrs. Winner’s on Summit Avenue?

Female Caller 2: Yeah, we’re here now. We’re all inside.

Dispatcher: I’m trying to get more information on the victim.

Female Caller 2: I think they said he’s in the parking lot.

Dispatcher: How many people were injured?

Female Caller 2: Just one.

