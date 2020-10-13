'I'm so scared': 911 calls released after two men killed in I-85 party bus shooting

Keysawn Lorenzo Cooley and Randy Lee Hargraves were identified by family members as the two victims in the shooting.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from October 11, the day the identity of two men who were involved in a party bus shooting was revealed.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls Monday from a double shooting that left two men dead.

The shooting happened Friday.

The two men died from gunshot wounds, and the suspect was hospitalized as of Friday.

WFMY News 2 found out Sunday, Cooley recently completed barber school and was scheduled to take his licensing exam next month.

He also recently became a dad to a five-month-old daughter.

The shooting suspect was also hospitalized due to gunshot wounds. The suspect will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies first arrived on the scene Friday night, they found one victim already dead from gunshot wounds. The second gunshot victim was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

Detectives have not released details about why the shooting on the party bus happened.

Officials shut down all lanes of I-85 near Exit 121 (I-73 North) in Guilford County for the investigation. The road reopened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Family members said they want to see justice for the two men and have set up a Go Fund Me to help with funeral costs.

WFMY News 2 obtained the series of 911 calls.

WARNING 911 calls and details listed below could be disturbing

Male Caller 1: “I’m on I-85 south, somebody started shooting. Please get somebody here.”

Dispatcher: “Is anyone injured?”

Male Caller 1: “I got a party bus, I got a party bus, I had some passengers and once of the guys started shooting. I ran away from the bus. I don’t know what happened. My son is on the bus and my nephew. Please.”

Dispatcher: “(Other questions?) Did you see the gun?”

Male Caller 1: “He started shooting towards the back and I ran towards the front I ran away.”

Dispatcher: “How many shots were fired?”

Male Caller 1: “Probably 10 to 12.”

Dispatcher: “What did this guy look like?”

Male Caller 1: He had on a red suit. I got his information because he rented the party bus. I see movement like somebody’s going to the bus. I’m running away from the bus, I’m checking behind me to see if there’s movement.”

Male Caller 1: “I’m in North Carolina. I’m on the side of the highway. Please, please, please, please. No, I’m the only one. “

Dispatcher: “Several people have called in we have help on the way.”

Male Caller 1: “I don’t know where I’m at, I was on a party bus on 85 South, they just got to shooting on the party bus.”

Dispatcher: “Are you shot?”

Male Caller 1: “No, some people (are) shot.”

Dispatcher: “How many people are shot?”

Male Caller 1: “I don’t know.”

Dispatcher: “Are you in a safe location?”

Male Caller 1: “Yes. Hurry up, hurry up. I’m on 85 south, somebody started shooting.”

Female Caller: (woman crying) “We’re on the side of the highway, I’m not sure where we’re at. I don’t know what I see. I don’t know this number. I just want somebody to come (and) get me please. I know we were on the way to Charlotte and we’re on I-85 on a black party bus.”

Female Caller: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Somebody’s shot.”

Dispatcher: “Ma’am, has someone there been shot?”

Female Caller: “I don’t know what happened. I just know people are shot (whispering, dispatcher talking over her) I don’t know. I know two. I did not. I’m on the side of the road.”

Female Caller: “I’m scared. I don’t know anyone, and I just want to go home. (cursing in background)”

Dispatcher: “Can you help me with their bleeding?”

Female Caller: “I don’t know, I’m scared to go over there. I’m too scared to walk over there. (Crying) There’s like a bridge right here, we’re right under a bridge

Female Caller: “Someone is bleeding so bad on their jacket, I want to go help them, I’m so scared.”

Female Caller: “I’m going to go help the other guy. Somebody’s dead. I’m just going to put pressure, (what) they told me to put pressure on.”

