Two brothers identified in High Point murder-suicide, police say

Police have since identified 65-year-old Russell M. Rose and 63-year-old Randall G. Rose as the two brothers dead.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — According to 911 calls obtained from High Point police, the two victims involved in the murder-suicide that happened Friday were brothers.

High Point police said they received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle around 4 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Russell M. Rose and 63-year-old Randall G. Rose dead at the home.

Neighbors tell WFMY News 2 that one of the brothers lived in the home with his disabled mother.

According to 911 calls, it was the mother who called for help after she says one of her sons was going to shoot the other.

"He came over here for a visit to see how I was and he shot him," said the mother of the two men on the 911 call.

She told 911 communications that one of her sons had been shot and the other was inside his bedroom.

After an investigation, detectives said Randall Rose shot and killed his brother, Russell Rose, before shooting himself.

High Point police arrived on the scene Friday while the mother was still inside the home.

According to the 911 call, the mother was able to make it outside safely.

Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.