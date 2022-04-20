94-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Burlington

Ethel Murray was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but later died.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 94-year-old woman died Tuesday of her injuries after she was run over by two vehicles in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Ethel Murray was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The Burlington Police Department said she was hit by two cars Sunday, April 10 around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue.

Officials said the two cars were being driven by two men, the first was described as a newer model grey Honda Civic that has been lowered, has a loud exhaust, and has dark tinted windows. The second car was described by police as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

If you have any information call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.