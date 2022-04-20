x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

94-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Burlington

Ethel Murray was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but later died.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 94-year-old woman died Tuesday of her injuries after she was run over by two vehicles in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Ethel Murray was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The Burlington Police Department said she was hit by two cars Sunday, April 10 around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue.

Officials said the two cars were being driven by two men, the first was described as a newer model grey Honda Civic that has been lowered, has a loud exhaust, and has dark tinted windows. The second car was described by police as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

If you have any information call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

New details to be released after deadly house fire in Davie County

Man charged with killing mother, grandmother not mentally competent to stand trial judge rules

Day 3: Exoneration hearing continues for men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in Winston-Salem

More Videos

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James talks about retirement, future