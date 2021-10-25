Brian Laundrie 'look-a-like' bombarded by U.S. Marshals at hotel in North Carolina

Severin Beckwith was relaxing in his resort hotel room minding his business after a long hike when U.S. Marshals paid him a surprise visit.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — An Ithaca, New York man named Severin Beckwith had a surprise encounter when U.S. Marshals bombarded his hotel room, mistaking him to be Florida's Brian Laundrie, according to Yahoo News.

Laundrie has been missing since September, after his fiancé, Gabby Petito, was found dead of strangulation. Since being named a person of interest, the Floridian has been named a missing person of interest.

Yahoo News reported that Beckwith was hiking with his girlfriend along the Appalachian Trail since the end of September when he was mistaken for Laundrie.

According to Yahoo News, Beckwith told the New Yorker that the couple experienced bad weather, so they decided to take a break at a Lodge at the Fontana Village Resort.

Yahoo News reported that Beckwith told the New Yorker that he was instantly attacked by U.S. Marshals after hearing a knock at the door.

"Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with 'U.S. Marshals' written on them," Beckwith speculated to the outlet. "Handguns pointed at my face."

Beckwith ends up finding out that an employee had sent a photograph of him to the police because of his strong resemblance to Laundrie, he told the New Yorker.

Yahoo News reports that after the incident, Beckwith ended up having to give his fingerprint and was advised to shave his beard by police.

The report didn't specify when the events took place, according to Yahoo news.

According to the news outlet, a report revealed that the couple was given a free night's stay and free breakfast at the lodge before they went back on their journey down the Appalachian Trail.

There have been many different reported sightings and conspiracy theories as to where the infamous man could be.

Some even believe that Laundrie could be hiding under a secret bunker.