CLEARWATER, Fla. — Driving down the Courtney Campbell Causeway at 2 a.m. is a lot different than riding bumper to bumper in rush hour. Clearwater police say a man recently took advantage of the wide-open lanes in a dangerous way.

In a Facebook Post, police say Connor Proleika tried to race another driver. According to the post, he pulled up next to him, revved his engine and slammed on the gas.

The other driver didn't take the bait. Police say he was a Clearwater officer in an unmarked car – who clocked Proleika up to 124 miles per hour before pulling him over and arresting him for street racing.

According to police, Proleika had just gotten out of jail on probation for several felonies, and he said, "I had no idea you were a cop. I would never have tried to race you if I knew you were a cop. I really screwed up, man."

