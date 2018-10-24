CLEMMONS, N.C. (WFMY)-- We have new information about the store clerk who was tied up in a convenience store when it was robbed at gunpoint and set on fire.

The store owner said it was the mans first day back at work after being gone for about six months undergoing cancer treatment.

It happened Saturday evening at The Stop and Save store on Styers Ferry Road in Clemmons.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Brewer got a look inside the charred store. It smelled of gasoline and fire damage throughout.

Deputies said two men entered the store, demanded money and threatened the clerk with a hand gun.

The victim was reportedly tied up in the back office.

We're told the suspects then poured gas throughout the store and left with cash and other merchandise and then lit it up. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the two suspects. They are following up on several leads and tips.

