A man dead after hit-and-run in High Point

Police said the incident happened on S. University Parkway between Leonard Avenue and E. Green Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in High Point on Sunday.

High Point police arrived at S. University Parkway between E. Green Drive and Leonard Avenue at 5:39 a.m. to find a man lying in the road.

After further investigation, they determined the man had been hit by a car in the northbound lanes of S. University Parkway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Police are not releasing the name of the man until they have notified family members.

Police believe the vehicle of the suspect is a 2016-2017 Honda Accord, the color is not known. The vehicle will likely have front end damage in the form of a broken head light, fog light, and grill area.