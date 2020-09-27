JaMarcus Davel Williams was the No. 5 most-wanted criminals in Clayton County, according to the sheriff's office.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A man wanted for a disturbing home invasion in Clayton County earlier this year has been captured by U.S. Marshals.

JaMarcus Davel Williams was the No. 5 most-wanted criminals in Clayton County, according to the sheriff's office. With the help of the Moultrie Police Department and U.S. Marshals, he is off the streets.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Williams was one of four suspects who on May 5, 2020, at a location in Jonesboro, allegedly committed a home invasion robbery where where a family was robbed while a woman was sexually assaulted. They also said a 2-year-old was present and a gun was held to the child’s head during the home invasion robbery.

They said money and personal items were taken during this robbery.

According to authorities, Williams was wanted out of Clayton County for aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault with intent to rape/murder/rob, and kidnapping.