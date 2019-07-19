A man was shot and killed in east Gastonia late Thursday night, police said.

The victim's aunt said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Terra Drive. The victim was identified by his mother as 30-year-old Kendal Marcus Gardin.

Police were called to the scene and are still trying to sort through the details to determine what led to the shooting. Detectives have not named a suspect in the case and no arrests have been made.

The man's mother said he was a father of one and loved his family. She asked anyone with information to come forward immediately.

"I just want to say, whoever is out there that did this, you will be found," the victim's mother said. "You're hiding now, but you will be found. If anybody knows anything about what happened to my son, please contact the local police, please."

Get the latest news straight to your inbox: Sign up for the Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Detectives haven't released any other details about the shooting at this time. The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made. Police said they expect to have an update on the case Friday morning.

This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the new NBC Charlotte app.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM