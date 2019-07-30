CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is teaming up with ATF Charlotte to increase the reward money to $15,000 in the unsolved homicidal cases of a school teacher and another man.

“We truly believe that someone out there has a piece of information that will be critical in bringing this case to a close," said Anthony Spottswood an ATF agent. "Because of that we are offering a $15,000 for any information leading to those responsible in the death of Ruijuan.”

On September 9, 2016, at around 11:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 33-year old Ruijuan Guo was shot inside a parking garage in South End.

Police report Guo, her fiancé, Fuqua and another person were leaving a concert in South End when they were robbed. Guo's finance told police that when he didn't get his wallet out fast enough, the robber shot Guo.

Police say Guo was transported to the hospital but passed away five days later on September 14th.

On Sept. 12, Fuqua was found fatally shot. CMPD detectives believe these two cases are connected.

Police said Fuqua was a suspect in Guo’s death but detectives believe he was not the one who shot her.

CMPD said they believe Fuqua was killed because he knew who killed Guo. Police are now urging anyone with information regarding this case to call police immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Police said you can remain anonymous.

