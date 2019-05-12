MINNEAPOLIS — Days have added up, as have questions, as to what happened Sunday at the home of Kjersten Schladetzky.

Why were she and her sons, who were 8 and 11-years-old, shot in cold blood, allegedly by David Schladetzky – her ex-husband and their father?

Minneapolis police say it doesn't matter that the suspect is dead, this case will be investigated.

They say the loved ones, family and friends of Kjersten deserve answers, and that the public deserves to know what happened.

Jana sat down with a licensed social worker to talk about the confusion right now, of not knowing why, and about how domestic violence isn’t just physical.

If you or someone you know is being hurt or abused, call the Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline at 866-223-1111 or visit dayoneservices.org.

