FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home early Saturday morning has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail and charged with murder. Bond has not been set.

Aaron Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department earlier Monday, shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home while responding to a welfare check this weekend has resigned from the department before he could be fired.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus identified the officer as Aaron Dean. Kraus said Dean was going to be fired Monday morning, but the officer turned in his resignation before he could do so.

Jefferson’s neighbor, James Smith, had called the department’s non-emergency number after noticing that the front door of her home had been left open since about 10 p.m. Friday. Police said in a statement Saturday that the officer who shot her had perceived a threat and drew his weapon while checking her home. He fired once, striking her. He had been with the department since April 2018.

Body-cam video was also released that showed the events leading up to Jefferson’s death. The video shows the officer shining a flashlight into a window and shouting at Jefferson to put her hands up. Not even a full second later, she was shot through the window.

