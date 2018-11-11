CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFMY) - Police say 3-year-old Destiny Boykins was found safe in Charlotte Sunday after she was taken from a Gastonia apartment complex, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued.
The alleged abductor, Maurice Knox, was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and US Marshals after a traffic accident at the intersection of Remount Road and Toomey Avenue in Charlotte.
The accident sent four people to the hospital including one patient with life-threatening injuries according to Medics.
Police located the car Knox used to abduct Boykins left abandoned on the exit ramp from I-77 south onto Westinghouse Boulevard.
Officials say that Knox was charged in regards to this case by the Gastonia Police Department for domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering, assault on a female, felonious restraint, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and careless and reckless driving.
Knox was also in violation of a domestic violence protection order from Gaston County, according to the official release. Other charges may still be pending from additional agencies.
Police were looking for a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with NC tag DBL4139 linked to the abduction. Police believe Knox may have been headed to Charlotte. Pictures of Knox and a car similar to his were released by the state Department of Public Safety.
Authorities were previously looking for a black 2012 Honda Accord.
Boykins was abducted from the 2000 block of E Hudson Blvd in Gastonia.
