1 dead, 1 shot after home invasion in Moore County, deputies say

Deputies responded to the home invasion in Aberdeen, NC.

ABERDEEN, N.C. — One person is dead after a home invasion turned shooting in Aberdeen, Moore County at around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

The resident of the home was shot and died from their injuries, deputies say. A juvenile also sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they believe one of the people responsible for the home invasion was shot by the homeowner during the invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: