ABSS student identified in connection with destructive senior prank, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) student has been identified in connection with the destructive senior prank and was charged on Tuesday, May 30, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The student was charged with two misdemeanors: breaking and entering, and injury to real property, according to Burlington police.

Police report they are still investigating the involvement of other students.

The senior prank happened at Williams High School on Friday, May 26.

ABSS said concrete was poured into school toilets and urinals. School officials said the incident alone will cost more than $4,000 to repair.

The school system said maintenance workers were also cleaning up overturned desks, eggs, trash, and more.

