JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Troopers say multiple people were seriously injured in a two-car accident on Harlow Drive on Saturday afternoon, including two young girls. As of 12:00 p.m. Monday, troopers did not have an update on their conditions.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Yoslien Estrada Alonso, 34 of Archdale, was driving south in a 2003 Ford pickup, while Shea Marcille Requejo-Croft, 31 of Randleman was driving north in a Toyota passenger car when the two cars crashed.

Highway Patrol said that Alonso traveled off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and lost control of his car.

After losing control, officers said that Alonso’s car then crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and collided with Requejo-Croft’s car.

Highway Patrol said Alonso and Requejo-Croft had serious injuries and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers also confirmed there were three passengers in Requejo-Croft’s car - Luis Requejo, 37, Juliana Requejo-Croft, 7, and Jaquelyn Requejo-Croft, 9. They were all taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Highway Patrol said Juliana Requejo-Croft sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Troopers say charges are pending in this accident.

OTHER STORIES

Zaxby’s robbery in High Point sparks investigation

Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro shoe store

Greensboro Police looking for suspect after PNC Bank robbery

Airbags stolen from cars reflect a national trend

Police searching for two men who robbed Greensboro nail salon

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE