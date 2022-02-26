CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself inside SouthPark Mall.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed their response to the mall on Sharon Road around 4:45 p.m. In a tweet, CMPD confirmed Medic transported the man from the scene. Medic said he was facing serious injuries.
CMPD clarified in a follow-up tweet the shooting appeared accidental.
WCNC Charlotte viewer Tara Rochelle shared a photo of Charlotte police and mall customers gathered outside the entrance to the Nordstrom store.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, for further comment.