Man charged with kidnapping arrested after leading Guilford County deputies on chase, investigators say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Sunday evening while heading toward Guilford County after kidnapping a child.

The Guilford County sheriff’s office said the kidnapping started in Johnston County.

Investigators said Alan Dean Nelson was armed when he was arrested.

The office said Nelson was traveling around 10 p.m. on Highway 421 North near Wiley Lewis Road.

Deputies said investigators tried to pull Nelson over, but he kept driving.

The sheriff’s office said deputies chased Nelson for over two miles before the chase ended.

Investigators said the chase ended when Nelson stopped his car in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Officials said speeds never went over 65 mph due to the child likely being in Nelson’s car during the chase.

Investigators said the child was found unharmed and returned to her grandparents in Johnston County.

Deputies said Nelson was served with simple assault, assault by pointing a gun, and misdemeanor breaking and entering from the incident in Johnston County.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson has been charged with felony speed to elude, misdemeanor child abuse, resist delay and obstruct, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, and multiple traffic charges, from the pursuit in Guilford County.

Nelson is in the Guilford County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

