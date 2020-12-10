Accused shooter responsible in man's death on the run, Greensboro police still on the search

Greensboro police said the incident happened on May 28 on Strasburg Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are still searching for the shooter responsible in a man’s death dating back to May, according to investigators.

Police said the incident happened on May 28 on Strasburg Drive.

26-year-old Carl Edward Melton, Jr. was found dead in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported unknown armed suspects entered the home Melton and another victim were shot.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

