Multiple guns were stolen from ACE Hardware in Reidsville, police say

Police say suspect(s) stole multiple guns from an ACE Hardware on Piedmont Street in Reidsville.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Thieves broke into an ACE Hardware store, stealing multiple guns in Reidsville Monday, according to police.

The Reidsville Police Department said it happened on 202 Piedmont Street. Officers received a call about a breaking, entering, and larceny.

Reidsville Investigation Division asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Investigator Robin Davis at 336-347-2341. Tips can also be sent anonymously through our Reidsville PD app or by texting the number 847411 and typing REIDSVILLEPD with your tip. Tipsters can additionally contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 336-349-9683. Information provided to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this incident, will be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

