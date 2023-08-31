Adams Farm murder suspect given no bond

Investigators said Maliq Marshall-Hardy ran over a Guilford County woman, killing her, and stabbed her niece repeatedly.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maliq Marshall-Hardy appeared in court Thursday, accused of murdering a Guilford County woman and seriously injuring her niece during a robbery in the Adams Farm neighborhood.

Hardy, 28, was given no bond. He faces a first-degree murder charge and because of that, could be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

His next court date is set for November 17.

The investigation began on August 24. Guilford County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Wellsley Drive West around 10 a.m.

70-year-old Gwendolyn Flood came home to find Hardy trying to break into her home, investigators said. Flood's niece, 28-year-old Jessica Perry, was there visiting and was asleep.

Deputies said the women confronted Hardy, who stole car keys and cash. They said Hardy then took off in Flood's car, running over her twice. When the niece confronted Perry, deputies said he also ran over her and then stabbed her repeatedly.

Flood died at the scene. Her niece was rushed to a hospital, where she is still recovering.

Hardy took off in the vehicle. He was found and arrested in Statesville the following Wednesday, officials said.

Court officials revealed more about Hardy's past and run-ins with law enforcement during court on Thursday. Hardy has a pending fugitive warrant out of Delaware for strangulation. In 2012, he was convicted of having a gun on educational property. In 2015, he was convicted of interfering with an ankle bracelet as well as assault on a government official.

Hardy will be appointed a capital defender since the death penalty is on the table in this case.

