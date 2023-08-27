Deputies searching for suspect allegedly connected to Adams Farm murder

Guilford County deputies said the suspect is allegedly armed and dangerous.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect allegedly related to the death of a woman and the hospitalization of her niece in Adams Farm.

Deputies describe the suspect as a male in his mid-20s, approximately 6’0” to 6’4”, slender build, and was allegedly operating a white Chevrolet Colorado with a white camper covering the bed.

The vehicle was located, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect is allegedly armed and dangerous, warning the public not to approach him.

A woman and her niece were attacked on Wellsley Drive West and Adams Farm Parkway around 10 a.m. on Aug. 24.

The sheriff's office said the attacker was not related to the family in any way and this was a random attack. Deputies have not said how the victims were attacked, but the sheriff's office said it was not a shooting.

Anyone who sees the suspect is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

