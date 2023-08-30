Guilford County Sheriff to shed light on Adams Farm murder investigation

28-year-old in custody for attempted murder in Adams Farm case, sheriff says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced they will be holding a press conference on Wednesday night to shed some light on the recent Adams Farm murder.

Investigators said a woman died and her niece was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The sheriff's office said the attacker was not related to the family in any way and this was a random attack. We don't know how the victims were attacked, but the sheriff's office said it was not a shooting.

Deputies are searching for a suspect allegedly related to the death and released a photo of him three days after the incident.

The press conference will be held at 9 p.m., Aug. 30.

"Sheriff Rogers understands the concerns expressed by our residents. Every ongoing criminal investigation requires a balancing of the public’s safety and desire for information with the need to protect leads that, if divulged too early, could alert the suspect and undermine efforts to apprehend him," wrote the GCSO in a press release.

Press Conference

Sheriff Danny Rogers said a 28-year-old has been arrested in connection to this murder investigation.

Sheriff Rogers said the suspect was attempting a robbery at a home on the 5600 block Wellsley Dr. West.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

