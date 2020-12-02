BURLINGTON, N.C. — An additional charge has been added to the 18-year-old suspected of killing a 16-year-old in January, Burlington police said.

Police arrested Makai Jacobi Steele on January 31, 2020 in relation to the shooting and charged him with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. Steele will now also face 1st Degree Murder charges, officials said.

The charge comes less than a week after Burlington police arrested and charged two other teens suspected in the case.

On the night of Thursday, Jan. 30th, police found two people shot on E. Holt Street after being dispatched in reference to a shooting call. One of the victims 21-year-old Torrance Daye Jr. was treatment at Moses Cone and released. However, 16-year-old Tiyler Graves died at the scene.

Steele remains in custody at Alamance County Jail with no bond for the additional charges.

