Greensboro police and city leaders are investigating a pair of shootings near the Blind Tiger bar and music venue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating two shootings in less than a week that happened outside near one of Greensboro's more popular nightlife venues.

In April of 2021, Greensboro City Council introduced its nightlife ordinance. The ordinance came after multiple violent acts took place at several different nightclubs across the city.

These recent shootings near the Blind Tiger are still under police investigation. City Councilmember Nancy Hoffmann spoke about both shootings that occurred within the last week.

"I know some of the conversations that you've heard this weekend is that the Blind Tiger is being treated differently from any other club in town, I don't know, I hope not, it shouldn't be. This happens to be in my district, District 4, the owner is an important business person in District 4 with restaurants on Walker Avenue, but regardless of where this happens in the city, it's important that we deal with it appropriately and obviously this is very much back on our radar screens as the result."

That's a message that assistant city manager Nathaniel Davis wanted to echo.

"The goal is for safety for the community we want our businesses to stay open. Whether it's a nightclub, a bar, a restaurant, or an event venue, we want them to operate and be in business. However, it is paramount that they do it safely."

According to police, both of these incidents are still under investigation. We reached out to the Blind Tiger for comment, but we received no response.