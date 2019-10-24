RALEIGH, N.C. — Special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested 28-year-old Andrew Franciso Daw of Fayetveill on Tuesday.

Daw was arrested in Robeson County and charged with one count of human trafficking of an adult victim and booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Daw's arrest was the result of an operation by the SBI and its Special Operations Division, Computer Crimes Unit, Human Trafficking Unit as well as SBI Intelligence Analysts.

In addition to Daw's arrest, three human trafficking victims were identified. According to the SBI, members of the non-profit organization 5 Sparrows were also present to help those victims.

(5 Sparrows helps victims of human trafficking as they recover and begin the healing process from the tragedy of sexual exploitation.)

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: 2nd Arrest Made in Glenn High Student's Murder: Winston-Salem Police

RELATED: Triad Group Needs Your Help Collecting Duffel Bags For Children In Foster Care

RELATED: 'She Passed Doing What She Loved' | Former 8th Grade Math Teacher Hit, Killed Helping a Driver Who was Having Car Problems

RELATED: ‘Good Housekeeping’ names its 2019 Best Toy Award winners