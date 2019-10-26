GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a man has died following an aggravated assault.

Police got a call to Terrell Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. They found 56-year-old Steve Barnett unconscious in the front yard of a home. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene and was carrying a black fanny pack on his shoulder.



Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford County at 336-373-1000.

RELATED: Cold Case: Human Remains May Be Woman Missing Since 2004, Former Roommate Charged, NC Sheriff Says

RELATED: Four Arrested in Glenn High Student's Murder: Winston-Salem Police

RELATED: Man Found Shot, Killed in Greensboro: Police