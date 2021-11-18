Live Stream | Ahmaud Arbery death trial continues into Day 10

Travis McMichael is expected to return to the witness stand for cross-examination.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that he fired his shotgun in self-defense.

Travis McMichael said he made a split-second, life-or-death decision when Arbery grabbed his gun and tried to take it away. Thursday, he's expected to return to the witness stand for cross-examination.

McMichael is one of three white men on trial for murder. He and his father and a neighbor chased down the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running through their neighborhood.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski is expected to lead Thursday's cross-examination. Outside the courthouse, the Rev. Al Sharpton has planned a rally with a large group of Black pastors.

Watch live on the 11Alive Youtube page here.

Tuesday the state rested its case. The state called its first witness of the day, Dr. Edmond R. Donoghue, medical examiner, to the stand. Donoghue performed Arbery's autopsy. Donoghue walked the court through extremely graphic pictures of Arbery as he arrived at the ME office. They also spoke with three different GBI agents to map out the path surrounding the shooting.