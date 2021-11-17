Watch Live | Accused killer Travis McMichael talks about moments prior to Ahmaud Arbery's death

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

The ninth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday in Brunswick, with the defense beginning to call its first witnesses.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

1:25 p.m.: Travis McMichael discusses his previous experience in the Coast Guard. Is questioned about his background and any connections to law enforcement. He is asked, "what are the types of law enforcement things you did in the Coast Guard?" Defense hoping to play on this.

1:10 p.m.: Travis McMichael takes the stand. He is accused of shooting Ahmaud Arbery with a shotgun.

12:10 p.m.: Recess for lunch

12:05 p.m.: Attorney Bob Rubin asks the judge to keep an eye on juror number 12 whom he says has been nodding off repeatedly throughout the trial. She’s a white woman.

11:48 a.m.: Gough shows a picture of the front of Bryan's home taken on another day (not day of shooting) and says it looks like something out of "Norman Rockwell painting." Gough paints Bryan as an innocent man working on his porch, listening to music on the day of the shooting, who didn't know what was going on.

11:32 a.m.: Gough gives opening statements for Roddie Bryan. He starts opening statements that he reserved right to do after state rested case. Starts by showing video from Bryan's porch camera day of shooting.

11:15 a.m.: Judge denies motion.

11:14 a.m.: NEW: Gough files another motion for mistrial saying who is in the courtroom, specifically calling out Rev. Jesse Jackson again, haven't allowed for fair trial. Sheffield says not joining motion, but thinks Jackson should be in overflow room.

11:11 a.m.: Attorneys with the McMichaels said they decline to say if their Greg and Travis will testify right now. Judge swears them in in case they decide to testify. Judge swears in William Roddie Bryan too. Bryan won't say yet if he'll testify either

11 a.m.: Court resumes.

10:50 a.m.: Court takes a short recess

10 a.m.: Dunikoski arguing facts/emotions more than law, does not appear to be addressing Hogue's specific legal challenges to the felony murder counts. Just argues "but for" their actions Arbery would be alive. Very animated, a strong contrast with Hogue's placid style.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski says the 4 felony murder charges apply because without the underling felonies #AhmaudArbery "wouldn't be dead" @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/k7dhfPlukW — anne schindler (@schindy) November 17, 2021

9:28 a.m.: Outside the courthouse, Rabbis from the human rights organization T'ruah, including the rabbi of Brunswick's only synagogue, announce they will gather for a prayer breakfast Thursday, followed by a demonstration of solidarity with Brunswick-area interfaith leaders

9:24 a.m.: Gregory McMichael's attorney, Franklin Hogue, asks for directed verdict of acquittal on malice murder charge for Greg and Travis McMichael. Says that's a specific intent to kill and says it doesn't apply.

9:21 a.m.: He says asking a jury to find someone guilty of malice murder (intentional) and also ask them to find someone guilty of felony murder (unintentional) is "inconsistent." Says the judge should eliminate Count 1.

9:19 a.m.: He says a secondary interpretation requires the defendant show "an abandoned and malignant heart" -- Medieval language he says only still exists in the law of Georgia and 3 other states @FCN2go #AhmaudArbery

9:17 a.m.: Day begins with Greg McMichael's attorney Frank Hogue challenging the first count in the indictment, malice murder. He says that's a specific intent to kill i.e. "death was not an unintended consequence." The defense contends charge does not apply.

9 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume, with Bryan's defense attorney Kevin Gough scheduled to present his opening statement, the timing of which he specifically requested at the start of the trial. Then, the defense will begin to call its witnesses. The judge is expected to ask the defendants if they are going to take the stand.

“We know the whole world is watching us. We know they’re watching to see if we as a community can pull together beyond this moment.” -Rabbi Bregman



“We’re here to hold on to the pain and to hold each other through it. This is hard and we’re doing it together.”#AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/fXazcWPZxK — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 17, 2021

8 a.m.: A prayer vigil is taking place outside the courtroom, hosted by the Better Together Coalition and Glynn Clergy for Equity.