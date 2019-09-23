GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man police say was working as a prostitute has been charged with failing to inform a sex partner that he has AIDS.

Charges were initially filed against Leon M. Gollman in 2016. He appeared in 63rd District Court Monday, Sept. 23 on an amended complaint stemming from the same incident, which allegedly occurred at a motel on 28th Street SE in Cascade Township.

The criminal charge – AIDS – sexual penetration with uninformed partner, is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Gollman, 37, made a brief appearance in court on Monday. He’ll return next week to hear the evidence against him. He is free after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bond.

“Obviously these are very serious charges given the nature of what occurred here,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “That’s why we feel it’s still meaningful to pursue them at this time.’’

Michigan is one of 26 states with laws that criminalize HIV exposure.

Michigan’s AIDS Disclosure Law took effect in March, 1989. It says a person who knows they have AIDS or are infected with HIV must disclose that status to their partner before having sex.

Six cases involving four defendants have been filed in Kent County in the last decade, Becker said.

The charge against Gollman stems from a traffic stop in August of 2015. The driver told Kent County deputies that his passenger, Leon Gollman, “was a prostitute that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with,’’ court records show.

“During a search of Gollman’s person, medications were discovered,’’ a sheriff’s detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “When they questioned Gollman about the medications, he informed the deputies that he is HIV positive.’’

The driver, who admitted to having sex with Gollman, was asked if he knew about Gollman's HIV status prior to the two engaging in sex. “He said no,’’ the detective wrote.

The victim, who was 31 at the time, paid Gollman $25 and provided him with food and cigarettes in exchange for sex, according to court records at the time.

Gollman appeared in court on the criminal charge in June of 2016. The case was dismissed three weeks later. Charges were then refiled, but Gollman could not be found. He was living in Detroit at the time, according to court records.

“That happens sometimes,’’ Becker said. “The case remains pending until they turn up.’’

Gollman was booked into the Kent County Jail on Sept. 6. He posted bond and was released Sept. 9.

