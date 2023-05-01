ABSS officials share details on middle school teacher charged

A Southern Alamance Middle School teacher and principal are both suspended, ABSS officials said in a presser.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) officials plan to share updates on the Southern Alamance Middle School teacher that was charged with indecent liberties with students.

Spanish teacher and soccer coach, Ivan Ardila-Perez, 37, is on leave without pay and the principal has also been placed on administrative leave, the district confirmed during the joint news conference with law enforcement Monday.

It is unclear why the principal is on administrative leave at this time.

Ardila-Perez was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Student and two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were initially contacted by a concerned parent of a student. The investigation followed an allegation of a teacher acting inappropriately with the student.

On Thursday, five more students came forward and spoke with detectives regarding their interactions with this teacher.

The students range from 11 to 13 years old. These victims are receiving advocacy services from Crossroads, the local Child Advocacy

Center.

"We are committed to the success of all our students and expect all staff members to uphold that commitment each and every day. The employee in question is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by both law enforcement and District administration," the school district said in a statement released following the arrest.

Court documents show he's on a work visa from Columbia.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.