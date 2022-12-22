Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs on the job, using for personal benefit, deputies say

44-year-old Paul Kyle Buckner is facing two felonies and two misdemeanors for stealing drugs stored away at work for his personal use.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS building, they found reason to believe 44-year-old Paul Kyle Buckner of Burlington used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials of fentanyl for his personal benefit.

Buckner was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and he is facing the following charges.

One count of Felony Larceny by Employee

One count of Felony Possession of Fentanyl

Two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Prescription Drugs

