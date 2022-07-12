Middle school went on lockdown in Alamance Co. as deputies search for felon; suspect at-large

Deputies described Jimmy Himmelheber as a white male with dark hair in a ponytail wearing a grey shirt, black camo pants with red shoes. If located, call 911.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy chase caused Western Middle School in Alamance County to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for a felony probation violation in Edgecombe County, N.C.

Sheriffs said they got a call around 12:04 p.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Holly Tree Mobile Home Park on Highway NC-87 near the middle school. When deputies got there, Jimmy Wayne Himmelheber took off running into a wooded area across from the school.

When deputies ordered Himmelheber to stop, he kept going.

That's when deputies immediately ordered Western middle to go on lockdown as a precaution at 12:15 p.m.

No students or staff were harmed during the chase.

A Sheriff’s Office K9 was called to the scene to track down Himmelheber but lost track in a wooded area near Haw River around 1:13 p.m.

Himmelheber is facing the following charges:

misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct

misdemeanor disorderly conduct

The lockdown was lifted a little over an hour later.

Western middle is holding a summer school session for middle and high school students. Approximately 120 students and staff were in the school.

Deputies described Himmelheber as a white male with dark hair in a ponytail wearing a grey shirt, black camo pants with red shoes. If located, call 911.

