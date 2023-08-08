Assistant principal facing charges for sex acts with student in Alamance County

James Tyler Kelly, 39, is charged after allegedly being involved in misconduct with a student, according to Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An assistant principal is facing charges after allegedly being involved with a student, according to Alamance County deputies.

Investigators arrested Southern Alamance Middle School assistant principal James Tyler Kelly, 39, after he was accused of being sexually involved with a student.

Kelly was taken into custody at a home in High Point by Alamance County investigators and High Point police. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Investigators determined the alleged misconduct did not happen on the school property.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Alamance Burlington School System released the following statement:

"We are deeply troubled by the recent arrest of one of our Assistant Principals for alleged misconduct with a student. Protecting our students is our top priority. While we must let the legal process unfold, any such allegations represent a profound breach of trust with our ABSS community. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is an ongoing investigation and will take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investigation.

James Tyler Kelly was part of the Superintendent's administrative reassignment plan in June and was moved to Southern Middle. Prior to that, he served as AP at Southern High School.

According to investigators, the alleged incident did NOT occur on school property.

However, we want to make it clear that any victim of misconduct will be treated with compassion and concern.

Additionally, we understand this may generate concern among our school community. However, we remain fully committed to student safety, transparency and maintaining a caring, supportive learning environment for all."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.