Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun

A couple in Haw River were caught by police after pawning a shotgun that was taken from a home in their own neighborhood.

Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.

The homeowner turned over video of the robbery to detectives after the incident took place on Sept. 28.

After further investigation, detectives arrested Ramirez and set his bond for $10,000.

Ramirez bonded out of jail on Oct. 15 and he and girlfriend, Stanton, pawned a Remington 870 shotgun that had been taken from the home, police said.

Ramirez charges include felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Stanton is charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony possession of stolen firearm.