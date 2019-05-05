GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding two people they believe kidnapped and trafficked a person.

On Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was involved with a missing person. They found evidence that the person was being held against their will and possibly forced into prostitution.

Deputies were able to find the missing person, whose identity is not being released for their safety.

Deputies now have search warrants out for Christopher Gray Stevenson, 27, and Amanda Lynn Starr, 28. They're charged with First Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Servitude of an Adult Victim and Promoting Prostitution for Profits. Deputies also searched their home at Parkridge Apartments in Graham and found more evidence.

Deputies continue to search for Stevenson and Starr. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6777.

