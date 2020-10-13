x
Burlington man accused of raping woman after she asked for a ride

The woman said it all started when she asked Roberto Barrios Armas for a ride to his place, according to deputies.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man after they said he sexually assaulted a woman who asked him for a ride. 

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning. 

They met with the victim, who told them that she knew Roberto Barrios-Armas, 22. She said she asked him for a ride to his place on Carolina Road in Burlington. Once the two arrived, deputies said he raped her.

Barrios-Armas was arrested later that day. He's been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape.

His bond was set at $50,000. 

