Burlington man accused of raping woman after she asked for a ride

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man after they said he sexually assaulted a woman who asked him for a ride.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
They met with the victim, who told them that she knew Roberto Barrios-Armas, 22. She said she asked him for a ride to his place on Carolina Road in Burlington. Once the two arrived, deputies said he raped her.
Barrios-Armas was arrested later that day. He's been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape.
His bond was set at $50,000.