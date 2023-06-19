Alamance County deputies looking for wanted sex offender

Simon Armando Salazar is believed to be in the Raleigh/Wake County area.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It was reported to Alamance County deputies that a registered sex offender had moved away from his registered address without notice.

Simon Armando Salazar's ex-girlfriend discovered his absence during a compliance check. She found Salazar had left his registered address of 928 Sharpe Road in Burlington, NC, according to deputies.

Salazar is described by deputies to be a 5 ft. 6 in., 185 lbs. male, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his neck that says VDM 31, according to deputies.

Salazar was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford Explorer, with license plate RCR-6861, deputies said.

Anyone with knowledge of Salazar's whereabouts is encouraged to call the e Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) by calling: 336-570-6300.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app onto your smartphone: