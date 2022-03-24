Alamance Co. deputy gets control of car after suspect takes off from traffic stop

The suspect tried to drive away, hitting the deputy with his open driver's side door.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — When a suspect tried to take off during a traffic stop, an Alamance County Sheriff's Deputy was dragged along and still managed to get control of the vehicle.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of Bland Blvd and N. Church Street in Burlington.

The deputy pulled over Fredrick Dontae Slade, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Officials said during the stop, Slade tried to drive away. The deputy was struck by the open driver's door and carried about 25 feet.

The sheriff's office said the deputy got into the vehicle and managed to get control of the car after a struggle with the suspect. The deputy brought the car to a stop and took Slade into custody.

The deputy had minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

Deputies said they found cocaine and a handgun in the car.